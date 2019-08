PERRYSBURG — Perennial power Perrysburg swept the singles matches on Monday in chalking up a 3-2 girls tennis win over Findlay. Findlay took both doubles matches, including a hard-fought 6-2, 7-6 (8-6) victory at No. 2 doubles where Libby LaMaster and Madison Barberree outlasted Lexi Siefke and Grace Reiter. At No. 1 doubles, Kelsey and […]