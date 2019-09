FOSTORIA — Fostoria’s Raelyn Hoffman and Alyssa Durst finished third at No. 3 doubles on Saturday when the Redmen placed fourth in the team standings of the 2019 Fostoria Girls Tennis Invitational. Fostoria got fourth-place efforts from Jenny Chasco in singles play as well as the No. 1 doubles team of Abrianna Swartz and Maddie […]