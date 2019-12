SYLVANIA — Findlay High’s hockey team finished the Cold Turkey Tournament on Sunday with a 6-3 loss to Gates Mills Gilmour Academy, giving the Trojans a 1-2-1 record in the tournament played at Tam-O-Shanter Arena. Findlay (2-3-1) followed Friday’s 4-1 victory over St. Andrew College (Ontario) with a 4-4 tie against Newark on Saturday, followed […]