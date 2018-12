SYLVANIA — Findlay High’s boys hockey team suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of No. 10-ranked Toledo St. Johns on Saturday at the Tam-O-Shanter in Sylvania. Jordan Goeb and Ryker Featheringham each scored for the No. 8-ranked Trojans. Findlay’s Blake Gray, Ethan Franks, Kevin Kuhn and Goeb all recorded an assist. Trojans goaltender Blaize […]