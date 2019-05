SYCAMORE — Mohawk racked up 18 hits and rode a strong pitching performance from MaKenna Hurley to defeat Wynford 11-1 in five innings in a Division IV district softball quarterfinal Thursday. The Warriors (15-9) will meet top-seeded Monroeville in the district semifinals at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Shelby High School. Hurley (2B, 1B) allowed one […]