District Boys Soccer Capsules Division I District Semifinal Findlay vs. Anthony Wayne WHEN & WHERE — 7 p.m. Tuesday at Sylvania Southview. RECORDS — Findlay 9-6-3, Anthony Wayne 14-1-3. NEXT — Winner plays at 1 p.m. Saturday against Toledo St. John’s (13-3-2) or Sylvania Northview (11-3-2). NOTABLE — Findlay High’s boys soccer team will look […]