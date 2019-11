Seven area players and one coach have been recognized by the Ohio High School Soccer Coaches Association with all-Ohio honors for the 2019 season. Van Buren’s Nick McCracken and Hunter Stone and Liberty-Benton’s Alexis Rickenbacher were first-team Division III all-state selections in balloting by OHSSCA coaches. Bluffton’s Matt Daws and Jonathan Schriner, Riverdale’s Coby Miller […]