UPPER SANDUSKY — Jacob Poling scored twice Monday as Ada defeated Upper Sandusky 2-0 in a North Central Ohio Soccer Association boys game. Isaac Spar and Wyatt Rettig had assists for Ada (5-2-1, 1-0 NCOSA). Grant Preston had 17 saves. Upper Sandusky fell to 1-5-1, 0-2 NCOSA. Girls soccer LIBERTY-BENTON 0 ARCHBOLD 0 ARCHBOLD — […]