VAN WERT — Ottawa-Glandorf’s boys soccer team recorded its fourth shutout of the season and its second in three matches Monday, blanking Western Buckeye League foe Van Wert 2-0. Austin Birkemeier and Cory Warnecke each scored goals for the Titans, who improved to 4-4-1 overall and 3-2 in WBL play. Jaden Lehman had O-G’s lone […]