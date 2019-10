VAN BUREN — Bluffton’s Josh Mehaffie scored just two minutes into Tuesday’s nonleague boys soccer game and the Pirates held on to defeat Van Buren 2-1. It was the first regular-season loss for Van Buren. Bluffton improved to 11-1-1, while the Black Knights fell to 10-1-1. Jonathan Schriner scored in the 30th minute for the […]