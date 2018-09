Findlay High School’s Carson Dale scored a goal in each half as the Trojans defeated Sylvania Southview 3-1 in a nonleague boys soccer match Thursday. Dale put the Trojans (7-4-1) on the board first at the 12:46 mark in the first half which stood for a 1-0 halftime edge. Southview (4-7-1) tied it off Mitch […]