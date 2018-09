RAWSON — Cory-Rawson scored in the first five minutes and the final five minutes in a 2-0 shutout of Miller City on Saturday. Zoe Chisholm scored the first goal for the Hornets (4-1-1) at the 4:14 mark and Aylissa Shoemaker buried a shot nearly 72 minutes later. Natalie Koenig saved 14 of C-R&…