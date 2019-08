RAWSON — Riverdale’s Paige Rothlisberger and Haley Frey both recorded a goal and an assist Friday as the Falcons’ girls soccer team opened the season by knocking off Cory-Rawson 4-0 in a North Central Ohio Soccer Association match. Callie Sudlow and Alesha Martin also scored for Riverdale, while Lexi Miller and Payton Rodriguez each added […]