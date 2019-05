BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon jumped to an early 7-1 lead and rolled to a 10-1 win over Riverdale on Wednesday that earned the Chieftains at least a share of their second straight Blanchard Valley Conference softball title. Chelsey Depinet (1B, 2-2B) had three hits and Kenzie Coleman (1B, 2B) drove in three runs as Hopewell-Loudon, 15-6 […]