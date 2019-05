BLOOMDALE — Elmwood made the most of its four hits Friday to knock off Liberty-Benton 3-1 in Friday’s Division III district quarterfinal softball game. Elmwood (13-8) will play the winner of today’s district quarterfinal matchup between Paulding and Patrick Henry in Tuesday’s 6:30 p.m. district semifinal at Lima Bath. Elmwood’s Madison Lyons picked up the […]