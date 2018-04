Paige Scroggins’ two-run double highlighted a five-run seventh inning that powered Bowling Green to a 9-4 nonleague softball win over Findlay at the Diamond Softball Complex on Monday. Scroggins (2B, 1B) drove in four runs and Ayla Arrington (2-1B, 2B) and Brooke Mannin (2-1B) knocked in two e…