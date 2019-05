Van Buren’s Maddie Pawlak drove in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning and Amanda Strapp pitched five strong innings of relief as the Black Knights held off Liberty-Benton 9-8 in Monday’s Blanchard Valley Conference softball matchup. Van Buren (12-6, 8-2 BVC) trailed 7-4 when Strapp stepped into the pitching circle. She […]