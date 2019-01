OAK HARBOR — Parker Stocker and Ethan Spradlin were perfect for Findlay High School’s boys swimming and diving team on Saturday as they led the Trojans to the Oak Harbor’s Subway Invitational title. Findlay easily outscored Lexington 307-243 to win the nine-team boys meet. Stocker and Spradlin teamed with Selby Wilt and Zane Laws to […]