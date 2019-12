Findlay High’s boys and girls swim teams splashed their way to victory on Monday, the boys beating Sylvania Southview 139-44 and the FHS girls edging the Cougars 95-85. Senior Ethan Spradlin and sophomore Ben Williams figured in four wins each for Findlay High’s boys team. Spradlin won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:06.18) and the 500 freestyle […]