It was an outstanding outing for Findlay High’s Spradlins as Ethan and Delaney combined for seven event wins to help the Trojans’ boys and girls swim teams sweep Wapakoneta in a dual meet at the University of Findlay’s Sink Natatorium. Findlay’s girls won 109-75 while the boys team won 103-79. Delaney Spradlin, a freshman, won […]