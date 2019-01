OAK HARBOR — Tiffin Calvert’s Taylor Harris was a double winner at Saturday’s Sandusky Bay Conference swimming and diving championships at Oak Harbor. Harris, a returning state qualifier for the Senecas, claimed titles in the 100 butterfly (1:00.13) and 100 breaststroke (1:08.77). Harris added a second-place showing in the 400 freestyle relay (4:08.04) along with […]