DEFIANCE — Sydney Porinchok netted the only two wins for Ottawa-Glandorf’s girls swim team, but the Titans had more than enough depth to capture Saturday’s Western Buckeye League swimming and diving championships at the Defiance YMCA. The Titans, who won WBL crowns in 2014 and 2016, outscored Celina 312-266 for the girls crown. Lima Shawnee […]