TOLEDO — Max Hosey remained unbeaten and Findlay High’s doubles teams both won as the Trojans topped Ottawa Hills 3-2 in a matchup of undefeated boys tennis teams on Tuesday. Hosey doubled up James Schwann 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 2 singles match. In doubles, Logan Tichenor and Kevin Kuhn (No. 1) beat Henry McQueen […]