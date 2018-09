LIMA — Lima Central Catholic won two of three singles matches to pave the way to Wednesday’s 3-2 nonconference girls tennis win over Findlay High School. The Trojans (8-9) got their lone singles win from Megan Earhart at No. 3 singles as she knocked off the Thunderbirds’ Carrie Heider 6-1, 6-0. Findlay’s Evelyn Kutschbach and […]