BUCYRUS — Upper Sandusky’s two doubles teams picked up third-place finishes on Saturday to lead the Rams’ girls tennis team at the Bucyrus Sam Sabback Invitational. At No. 1 doubles, Upper Sandusky’s Mara Smalley and Saki Fukuta opened their tournament by beating Ontario’s Claire Henige and Elizabeth Corn 8-4. Smalley and Fukuta lost 8-4 to […]