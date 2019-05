AMHERST — Findlay High’s Lexie Layne is off to state after finishing runner-up in the high jump at Wednesday’s Division I regional track and field meet. Layne, a senior, cleared 5-3 on her first attempt after needing three attempts to get 5-2. Strongsville’s Emilia Lesniak won the event at 5-8. Layne’s scoring has the Trojans […]