BLUFFTON — Bluffton’s Skyler Scoles had team-highs of 27 assists and three aces as the Pirates swept Riverdale 25-20, 25-20, 25-17 to start their volleyball season with a nonleague win. Libby Schaadt’s eight kills led Bluffton (1-0) while Taylor Schwab added seven kills and 15 digs. Grace Wetherill tallied seven kills, three aces and two […]