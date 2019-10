Division III Regional Semifinals Johnstown-Monroe vs. Liberty-Benton WHEN & WHERE — 6 p.m. tonight at Lake High School. RECORDS — Johnstown-Monroe 18-7, Liberty-Benton 24-2. NEXT — Winner plays at 2 p.m. Saturday against Ottawa-Glandorf (24-2) or Galion (24-1) at Lake. NOTABLE — For the second straight season and third time in school history, Liberty-Benton will […]