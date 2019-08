LEIPSIC — Leipsic coach Brent Newell earned his 200th career coaching victory as the Vikings swept Holgate 25-12, 25-9, 25-6 for a nonleague volleyball win Saturday. Newell entered the season with a career record of 198-76 and was 105-22 in the past five seasons leading the Vikings (2-0). He also coached at Lakota from 2008-12 […]