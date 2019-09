HAMLER — Everybody earned a win, but everyone also absorbed a loss on Saturday when Patrick Henry hosted McComb and Columbus Grove in a volleyball triangular. McComb beat Patrick Henry 25-17, 19-25, 25-18, Patrick Henry beat Columbus Grove 20-25, 25-15, 27-25, and Columbus Grove beat McComb 25-18, 25-13 in the three-team event. McComb’s Alysha Like […]