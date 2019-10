NAPOLEON — Adrienne Kuhlman finished with 40 assists and 15 digs, Abi Lammers had 22 kills and 25 digs and Miller City won the final two sets to outlast No. 10 Leipsic 25-19, 20-25, 16-25, 25-18, 18-16 on Thursday in the Division IV volleyball district finals. Miller City (22-3) will meet defending state champion Tiffin […]