ARLINGTON — Abbie Sheets had 16 kills, 12 digs and two aces Thursday to help Arlington defeat Ada 23-25, 25-22, 25-23, 26-24 in a Division IV district tournament-opening volleyball match. Sixth-seeded Arlington improves to 10-13 and plays at 5:30 p.m. Thursday against No. 4 seed Minster at New Bremen High School. Ada finishes its season […]