DOLA — Ada’s Megan Light pounded 24 kills over two matches as the Bulldogs scored straight set wins over Arlington (25-23, 25-19) and Hardin Northern (25-23, 25-21) on Saturday in a triangular volleyball event at Hardin Northern. The Red Devils earned a split by topping the host Polar Bears 25-19, 25-16. Miranda Wills had 15 […]