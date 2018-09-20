Prep Volleyball Roundup: Arcadia outlasts Hopewell-Loudon

BASCOM — Tori Green’s gaudy double-double spearheaded Arcadia’s comeback on Wednesday as the Redskins rallied from two sets down to edge Hopewell-Loudon 20-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-20, 15-9 in a Blanchard Valley Conference match.

Green blasted a match-high 25 kills and was one of five Redskins (8-4, 4-2 BVC) with double-digit digs with 15. Green also served a pair of aces with two blocks, while Sydney Ramsey and Samantha Watkins shared the team-lead with 22 digs apiece. Ramsey also led with perfect 25 of 25 serving.

Lyndee Ward chipped in nine kills for Arcadia and Samantha Burnett (27 assists) and Caity Cramer (24) split the passing responsibilties.

Peyton Hoover and Olivia Savidge racked up 10 kills each to lead the Chieftains, who dropped to 8-5 overall and 4-2 in the BVC. Chelsey Depinet led with a match-high 25 digs, while Hannah Welly (8 blocks), Abbi Roerdink (6) and Savidge (5) combined for 19 blocks at the net.

Arcadia (8-4, 4-2 BVC)

SERVING: Sydney Ramsey 25-25, Caity Cramer 19-19, Samantha Watkins 17-19. ACES: Tori Green 2. KILLS: Green 25, Lyndee Ward 9, Watkins & Megan Mock 7. SPIKING: Green 48-55, Ward 30-32, Watkins 25-30. ASSISTS: Samantha Burnett 27, Cramer 24. DIGS: Ramsey & Watkins 22, Cramer 17, Green & Burnett 15. BLOCKS: Green 2.

Hopewell-Loudon (8-5, 4-2 BVC)

ACES: Peyton Hoover 3. KILLS: Hoover & Olivia Savidge 10, Megan Kreais 7. ASSISTS: Abbi Roerdink 35. DIGS: Chelsey Depinet 25, Hoover 8. BLOCKS: Hannah Welly 8, Roerdink 6, Savidge 5.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Hopewell-Loudon 25-23, 25-20, 25-20.

LIBERTY-BENTON 3

NORTH BALTIMORE 0

State-ranked and unbeaten Liberty-Benton remained perfect on Wednesday with a 25-8, 25-12, 25-14 Blanchard Valley Conference win over North Baltimore.

Hannah Warrington hammered 18 kills and three aces — both match highs — to lead the Eagles’ attack and Izzy Granger notched a double-double with 11 kills and 10 digs. L-B improved to 13-0 overall, 6-0 in the BVC and remains Division III’s second-ranked school behind Ottawa-Glandorf.

Caitlin Elseser chipped in seven kills and spiked five blocks for L-B, Alissa Rhodes spread out 27 assists on 56-of-56 setting and Chloe Miller’s 12 digs were a team-high.

Simone Thompson tallied two kills and Hannah Lord notched 10 digs to pace the Tigers (1-11, 0-6).

North Baltimore (1-11, 0-6 BVC)

ACES: Allison Kepling 2. KILLS: Simone Thompson 2. ASSISTS: Kepling 3. DIGS: Hannah Lord 10, Mia McCartney 8. BLOCKS: Grace Hagemyer 1.

Liberty-Benton (13-0, 6-0 BVC)

SERVING: Schy Shepherd 13-14, Izzy Granger 9-9. ACES: Hannah Warrington 3, Chloe Miller 2. KILLS: Warrington 18, Granger 11, Caitlin Elseser 7. SPIKING: Warrington 20-25, Granger 15-16. ASSISTS: Alissa Rhodes 27. SETTING: Rhodes 56-56. DIGS: Miller 12, Rhodes 11, Granger 10. BLOCKS: Elseser 5.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Liberty-Benton 25-5, 25-8.

FRESHMEN: Liberty-Benton 25-10, 25-12.

ARLINGTON 3

RIVERDALE 0

MOUNT BLANCHARD — Hannah Willow recorded team-highs of 12 kills, five digs and four blocks on Wednesday when state-ranked Arlington rebounded from its first loss of the season with a convincing 25-11, 25-13, 25-16 Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball win over Riverdale.

Abbie Sheets and Kyra Bormuth served 14 points apiece, with Sheets recording five aces as the seventh-ranked Red Devils upped their record to 12-1 overall and 5-1 in the BVC.

Jenna Pepple added 10 digs and Lindsay Dodds handed out 26 assists.

Tayler Ashburn led Riverdale with five kills and Bry Vanden Bosch had four. Tayler Yoder paced the Falcons (3-7, 1-5 BVC) with eight assists, seven digs and two ace serves.

arlington (12-1, 5-1 bVC)

POINTS: Kyra Bormuth 14, Abbie Sheets 14, Hannah Willow 7. SERVING: Willow 9-10, Bormuth 17-19, Sheets 16-19. ACES: Sheets 5, Abigail Lotz 2, Morgan Wykes 2, Lindsay Dodds 2, Bormuth 2. KILLS: Willow 12, Jenna Pepple 10, Sheets 5. SPIKING: Pepple 20-21, Willow 16-17, Sheets 11-14. ASSISTS: Dodds 20. SETTING: Dodds 65-67. DIGS: Willow 5, Pepple 4. BLOCKS: Willow 4, Sheets .

RIVERDALE (3-7, 1-5 BVC)

ACES: Tayler Yoder 2, Bry Vanden Bosch 1. KILLS: Taylor Ashburn 5, Vanden Bosch 4. ASSISTS: Yoder 8. DIGS: Vanden Bosch 4, Yoder 7.

JUNIOR VARSITY Arlington 25-20, 25-21.

McCOMB 3

PANDORA-GILBOA 0

PANDORA — McComb’s Alysha Like and Alyssa Herr were a combined 51 for 55 spiking with 21 kills and nine blocks in leading the Panthers to a 25-10, 25-18, 25-18 win over Pandora-Gilboa on Wednesday in a Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball match.

Like was 27 for 29 spiking with 11 kills and seven blocks. Herr was 24 for 26 spiking with 10 kills and two blocks as McComb improved to 11-3 overall and 4-2 in the BVC.

Lauren Grubb was 15 for 16 serving and 72 for 74 setting with 32 assists. Hannah Schroeder (9-9 passing) led the Panthers with 16 digs, Nicole Krassow had 12 and Shaye Hemminger (11-16 passing) added nine.

Laci Fenstermaker led Pandora-Gilboa (6-6, 2-4 BVC) with seven kills and two blocks. Mikayla Simons had four kills and 10 digs and Addilyn Diller led the Rockets with 17 assists and 17 digs.

McComb (11-3, 4-2 BVC)

SERVING: Bre Panning 8-8, Alysha Like 8-8, Lauren Grubb 15-16, Hailey Jenkins 13-14. ACES: Panning 2, Hannah Schroeder 2. KILLS: Like 11, Alyssa Herr 10, Panning 8. SPIKING: Like 27-29, Herr 24-26. ASSISTS: Grubb 32. SETTING: Grubb 72-74. PASSING: Shaye Hemminger 11-16, Schroeder 9-9. DIGS: Schroeder 16, Nicole Krassow 12, Hemminger 9. BLOCKS: Like 7, Herr 2.

Pandora-Gilboa (6-6, 2-4 BVC)

KILLS: Laci Fenstermaker 7, Mikayla Simons 4. ASSISTS: Addilyn Diller 17. DIGS: Diller 17, Simons 10. BLOCKS: Fenstermaker 2.

JUNIOR VARSITY: McComb 25-16, 25-22.

LEIPSIC 3

VAN BUREN 0

VAN BUREN — Lyndie Hazelton did not error on a serve or a set in steadying Leipsic’s offense in a 25-13, 25-4, 25-18 rout of Van Buren in Wednesday’s Blanchard Valley Conference match.

Hazelton, who served a perfect 26 of 26 and set 30 of 30, smashed three aces with eight assists for the state-ranked Vikings (10-1, 5-1 BVC).

Hayley Heitmeyer led Leipsic in both kills (12) and blocks (5) and Carlee Siefker did a bit of everything with seven kills, eight digs and three blocks. Kacey Dulle led with 15 digs and Selena Loredo dished out 18 assists.

Maddy Marks’ eight kills and 10 digs paced the Black Knights (9-4, 2-4). Mackenzie Saltzman chipped in a team-high 13 digs and Lindsey Shaw handled the setting with 14 assists.

Leipsic (10-1, 5-1 BVC)

SERVING: Lyndie Hazelton 26-26, Selena Loredo 15-16, Hayley Heitmeyer 9-10. ACES: Hazelton 3, Loredo 2. KILLS: Heitmeyer 12, Liz Scheckelhoff 8, Carlee Siefker 7. SPIKING: Siefker 23-24, Heitmeyer 16-19, Scheckelhoff 11-13. ASSISTS: Loredo 18, Hazelton 8. SETTING: Hazelton 30-30, Loredo 30-31. DIGS: Kacey Dulle 15, Brooke Brown 12, Siefker 8. BLOCKS: Heitmeyer 5, Scheckelhoff & Siefker 3.

Van Buren (9-4, 2-4 BVC)

ACES: Emma Reineke & Maddy Marks 1. KILLS: Marks 8, Reineke 5. ASSISTS: Lindsey Shaw 14. DIGS: Mackenzie Saltzman 13, Faith DeWalt & Marks 10, Shaw 8. BLOCKS: Saltzman & Reineke 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Leipsic 23-25, 25-22, 25-11.

FRESHMEN: Leipsic 25-12, 25-14.

VANLUE 3

CORY-RAWSON 1

VANLUE — Vanlue’s volleyball team went overtime in three of four sets on Wednesday and won all three in earning a 28-26, 21-25, 26-24, 28-26 decision over Cory-Rawson in a Blanchard Valley Conference match.

Maliah Snook was 47 for 50 spiking with 17 kills and five blocks and 18 for 18 serving with three aces and 11 points as Vanlue improved to 8-4 overall and 3-3 in the BVC. Bethany Smith was 27 for 29 spiking with 11 kills and 18 digs and Emma Biller 27 or 31 spiking with eight kills and 16 digs.

Audrey Phillips set the table for Vanlue’s front line, going 120 for 123 setting with 33 assists and 17 digs.

Riley Garmatter racked up 13 kills and Amanda Green had 12 to pace C-R (4-6, 0-6 BVC). Green and Maddy Wellington led the Hornets with three aces apiece, while Alli Garmatter — who shared the team-lead with Riley with three blocks each — led with 24 digs.

Cory-Rawson (4-6, 0-6 BVC)

SERVING: Alli Garmatter 15-16, Amanda Green 14-15, Maddy Wellington 15-18. ACES: Green & Wellington 3. KILLS: Riley Garmatter 13, Green 12, A. Garmatter 7. SPIKING: R. Garmatter 34-37, A. Garmatter 20-21, Emma Bower 20-23. ASSISTS: R. Garmatter 16. SETTING: R. Garmatter 52-53. DIGS: A. Garmatter 24, R. Garmatter & Bower 15, Green 13. BLOCKS: R. Garmatter & A. Garmatter 3.

Vanlue (8-4, 3-3 BVC)

POINTS: Maliah Snook 11, Emma Biller 11, Audrey Phillips 11, Emma Franks 10. SERVING: Snook 18-18, Biller 16-20, Phillips 17-17, Franks 13-17, Lauren Kin 12-13, Amyiah Brenneman 5-5. ACES: Snook 3, Biller 2, Phillips 2. KILLS: Snook 17, Bethany Smith 11, Biller 8, Franks 7. SPIKING: Snook 47-50, Smith 27-29, Biller 27-31, Franks 21-23. ASSISTS: Phillips 33. SETTING: Phillips 120-123. DIGS: Snook 9, Smith 18, Biller 16, Phillips 17, Franks 11, Kin 16. BLOCKS: Snook 5.

FOSTORIA 3

TOLEDO WHITMER 0

TOLEDO — Tyriana Settles and Mary Harris each posted double-doubles as Fostoria romped past Toledo Whitmer 25-18, 25-9, 25-9 in nonleague volleyball action Wednesday.

Settles swatted 21 kills on 43-of-46 attacking and added 10 digs for the Lady Red (12-3). Harris, matching Settles’ 10 digs, led with 30 assists on perfect 62 of 62 setting and hammered four aces on 14 of 14 serving.

Baleigh Robinson paced Fostoria with 12 digs and Meredith Grine was second on the team with five kills and 10 digs.

Toledo Whitmer fell to 3-12 with the loss.

Fostoria (12-3)

SERVING: Mary Harris 14-14, Baleigh Robinson 17-19, Meredith Grine 9-9. ACES: Harris 4, Tyriana Settles & Grine 1. KILLS: Settles 21, Grine 5. SPIKING: Settles 43-46, Grine 13-13. ASSISTS: Harris 30. SETTING: Harris 62-62. DIGS: Robinson 12, Dashani Taylor, Settles, Harris & Grine 10. BLOCKS: Settles 1.

JUNIOR VARSITY: Toledo Whitmer 25-21, 25-13.