ARLINGTON — Hailey Essinger racked up 17 kills and five blocks as Arlington outlasted Ottoville 25-27, 25-23, 28-26, 23-25, 15-13 to earn a nonleague volleyball win Tuesday. Lindsay Dodds amassed 50 assists for the Red Devils, who improved to 2-0. Carlee Simon and Amber Durliat both added 13 kills. Taylor Beining and Tara Heitmeyer each […]