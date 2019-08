CAREY — Bailey Tanner amassed 12 kills and McKenzie Row pumped in 10 more as Carey defeated Upper Sandusky 25-19, 25-23, 25-18 for a Northern 10 Conference volleyball win Tuesday. Row completed a double-double with 20 digs while Emma Wagner also had one with 34 assists and 10 digs for the Blue Devils (2-3, 2-1 […]