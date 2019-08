CAREY — McKenzie Row and Bailey Tanner slammed nine kills apiece for Carey, but Mohawk managed a three-game sweep of the Blue Devils 25-23, 25-19, 25-21 on Thursday in Northern 10 Conference volleyball. Emma Wagner’s 27 assists and Row’s 13 digs also led Carey (2-4, 2-2 N10). Catherine Klopp paced Mohawk (4-2, 2-1 N10) with […]