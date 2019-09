COLUMBUS GROVE — Alayna Ricker smacked 12 kills Tuesday and three teammates added eight kills each as Columbus Grove defeated Ada 25-21, 25-23, 25-12 in a Northwest Conference volleyball match. Becca Choi served three aces, had 24 assists and added eight kills for Grove (4-2, 1-0 NWC). Cassie Heilman and Angel Schneider also had […]