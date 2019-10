BLUFFTON — Becca Choi had a team-high nine kills and 17 assists as Columbus Grove bested Bluffton 23-25, 25-13, 25-13, 26-24 for a Northwest Conference volleyball win Tuesday. Lauren Benroth (eight kills) also had 17 assists while Emily Ridinger collected four aces, seven kills and 12 digs for the Bulldogs (9-8, 4-2 NWC). Kylie Stackhouse […]