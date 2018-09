FOSTORIA — Tyriana Settles ripped 42 kills Thursday as Fostoria rolled past Genoa 25-8, 25-14, 25-10 in a Northern Buckeye Conference volleyball match. Settles was 94 of 100 hitting and added six digs and two aces as the Redmen improved to 15-3, 9-1 NBC. Mary Harris had 50 assists on 80 of 80 setting with […]