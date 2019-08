BASCOM — Hopewell-Loudon’s Megan Kreais posted team-highs of nine kills and two blocks as the Chieftains swept Gibsonburg 25-21, 25-10, 25-6 for a Sandusky Bay Conference River Division volleyball win Wednesday. Abbi Roerdink added 36 assists and two blocks as the Chieftains improved to 3-2 overall, 2-0 in the SBC River. Peyton Hoover collected seven […]