McCOMB — McComb’s Nicole Krassow was 26 of 30 spiking with six kills, 14 of 14 serving and had a team-high 26 digs in leading the Panthers to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-11 Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball win over Cory-Rawson on Monday. Alysha Like was 17 of 20 spiking with seven kills, three blocks and 13 […]