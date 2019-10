KALIDA — Liz Scheckelhoff was 18 of 19 hitting with 13 kills and Brooke Brown and Kasey Brough each served three aces Thursday as Leipsic remained undefeated in Putnam County League volleyball play with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-11 win over Kalida. The Vikings, ranked ninth in this week’s Division IV coaches poll, improved to 18-1 […]