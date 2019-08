MCCOMB — McComb’s Alysha Like slammed eight kills on 17 of 20 hitting and added four blocks and a pair of aces as the Panthers opened up their volleyball season by knocking off Upper Sandusky 25-12, 25-23, 25-20 in a nonleague match Saturday. Alexis Shoop had a team-high 15 assists, while Shaye Hemminger collected 26 […]