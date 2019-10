WAPAKONETA — Ottawa-Glandorf, the No. 1-ranked team in the Division III state volleyball coaches poll, finished an unblemished run through the Western Buckeye League on Thursday with a 25-13, 25-6, 25-10 victory over Wapakoneta. Ottawa-Glandorf improved to 19-2, 9-0 WBL. Taylor Alt led the Titans with 12 kills, with Erin Kaufman adding eight kills. Claire […]