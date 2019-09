MCCOMB — Pandora-Gilboa’s Lacie Fenstermaker and Mikayla Simons totaled 18 and 17 kills, respectively, as the Rockets outlasted McComb 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-13 for a Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball win Wednesday. Fenstermaker made 16 digs and Simons also had 14, while Lillie Nofziger dished out 30 assists for the Rockets (5-7, 3-2 BVC). Nicole […]