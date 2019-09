PANDORA — Pandora-Gilboa started fast and finished strong, posting progressively more one-sided scores in rolling to a 25-15, 25-14, 25-7 win over Cory-Rawson in Monday’s Blanchard Valley Conference volleyball match. Lacie Fenstermaker was 24 of 24 spiking and led P-G (2-5, 1-1 BVC) in kills (9), aces (3) and digs (11). Taelor Miller added four […]