VAN BUREN — Van Buren’s Emma Reineke registered 21 kills to power the Black Knights past Fostoria 25-13, 25-16, 25-20 in a Division III district volleyball tournament opener Wednesday. Van Buren (18-5), the No. 5 seed, will meet No. 4 Lake in the district quarterfinals 3 p.m. Saturday at Lake. Lindsey Shaw totaled 29 assists […]