TIFFIN — Emma White totaled eight aces and 20 assists as defending Division IV state champion Tiffin Calvert swept Vanlue 25-9, 25-13, 25-11 in a district quarterfinal volleyball match Thursday. The Senecas (22-1), ranked No. 3 in the final state coaches poll, will play McComb (16-8) in the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday at […]