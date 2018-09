CELINA — Taylor Alt had 12 kills and Kendra Ellerbrock finished with 13 assists and five aces to lead top-ranked Ottawa-Glandorf to a 25-12, 25-20, 25-15 sweep over Western Buckeye League rival Celina on Thursday. Maddie White had six kills and three blocks and Claire Eiden finished with 17 digs for Ottawa-Glandorf (11-1, 4-0 WBL), […]